I-80 Motor Vehicle Homicide case to trial court

A Utah truck driver charged in connection with a car crash that killed a Wisconsin woman in January on Interstate 80 near Grand Island is headed to trial court.

The crash happened January 5 about 7:30 on I-80 about four miles west of the Grand Island exit. A semi driven by Peterson Black, 37, Talorville, UT, was west-bound when it went out of control, crossed the median and went onto the east-bound lanes.

An oncoming Subaru Forester went under the tank trailer of the semi. The car's driver, William Niedermeier, 72, of Wisconsin was taken to CHI Health St. Francis for injuries and was later treated and released. His wife, Mary Niedermeier, 72, died at the scene.

Black is charged in Hall County with felony Motor Vehicle Homicide and misdemeanor Refusal to Submit to a breath test . A judge Thursday transferred the case to trial court after he found probable cause during an evidence hearing. Black's district court arraignment is March 3.

He's in the Hall County jail on $100,000 bond. If convicted on the Motor Vehicle Homicide charge, he could get up to 20 years in prison.