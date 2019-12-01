I-80 and Hwy 30 closures move to Lexington

Lincoln Emergency Management has advised North Platte’s services or parking have filled to a level that they request the I-80 closure to move up-stream to Lexington in Dawson County.

At 11:00 Central Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) began moving the I-80 Westbound closure to Lexington, Mile Marker 237, for the blizzard conditions and impassable roads in Western Nebraska, Eastern Colorado and Wyoming and travelers staging in West central Nebraska for the Blizzard to subside and roads to open.

Hwy 30 Westbound adjacent to I-80 will also be closed at Lexington to thru traffic to keep motorists from overwhelming the closure points in North Platte. Local travel is allowed if conditions remain acceptable.