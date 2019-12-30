HASTING, Neb. (KSNB) - I-80 closed between Grand Island and Lexington.
The Nebraska Department of Roads tweeted out the statement around 12:45 a.m. Monday.
Multiple vehicles have been stranded due to high winds, drifts and low visibility.
