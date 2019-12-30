I-80 closures strand drivers for close to 30 hours

This weekend's weather wreaked havoc for drivers across the tri-cities. Parts of I-80 closed for more than a day leaving drivers stranded waiting for the roads to be cleared.

"Since yesterday at 2pm in the afternoon. The officers told us to go to the truck stops for security. I slept there last night and I left around 10:30 this morning and I thought it would be open but it was closed," said Claude Marcotte, Stranded Trucker.

A more than 24 hour wait for some, sitting in cars hoping that at any minute the highway would open back up.

"Haven't heard anything, just been checking the app, it seemed ok but then they said it would be another 5 hours, a bit discouraging but," said Justin Pemberton, Stranded Driver.

Cars and trucks pulled over for miles with drivers waiting anxiously to be the first one to hit the road. But patience was key as they knew the dangers I-80 can bring.

"It was pretty crazy, they are pulling a lot of cars from ditches, it's sad. My heart goes out to all of the families," said Stranded Driver, Griffin Barrett.

Even in good weather I-80 is dangerous, so far, this year there have been 195 traffic deaths, the previous-five-year average was 178.

Nebraska State Patrol officials say they assisted 233 drivers Sunday and help about 100 on Monday. Most of the assistance was needed from Grand Island to North Platte.