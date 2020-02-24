I-80 stop helps Charlotte police locate over 1,800 pounds of marijuana

A traffic stop in Lancaster County on Friday helped Charlotte, North Carolina police to find over 1,800 pounds of marijuana.

LPD said on Friday around 9:49 a.m., Lancaster County Sheriff’s deputies pulled over a black 2014 Toyota Tundra near mile marker 391.

LSO said the driver was Brandon Montoya, 25, and deputies believed he was involved in criminal activity, so a search of his vehicle was conducted.

A ledger was found inside the vehicle that made deputies believe he was involved in narcotics in Charlotte, where Montoya rented a storage unit.

Using information found inside the ledger, officers in Charlotte were able to locate the storage shed, where 1,291 pounds of marijuana, a large amount of THC oil, scales, money, and a handgun were found.

Nearly $100,000 in cash in a sealed suitcase was also found in the vehicle.