I-80 westbound closed near Pleasant Dale exit due to crash

I-80 westbound is closed at MM 388 (Pleasant Dale Exit) due to a crash, according to a tweet from 511 Nebraska. A driver tells 10/11 NOW traffic is backed up for miles.

No further information on the crash is available yet. Stay with us for updates on this developing story.

Earlier today, Nebraska State Patrol Trooper Cook tweeted an alert to I-80 drivers.

"If you're traveling west of Lincoln on I-80 today, #SlowDown & #UseCaution. Traffic is down to one lane & backed up due to construction near MM 380," Cook said in a tweet.