Rock used to shatter window during burglary of Lincoln business

Police are searching for suspects after a reported break-in at I-Repair Smart Phones, which costs the business more than $500 in damage and stolen product.

LPD responded to the store, located at 5505 O Street, around 1 a.m. on Sunday.

When officers arrived, they noticed the north entry door to the business was shattered. Numerous items from the front counter were scattered on the floor.

According to officials, video surveillance showed a suspect using a large rock to break the glass door.

Two suspects entered the store and stole two phones valued at $80.

The damage was estimated at around $500.