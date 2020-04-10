ICU nurses at CHI Health St. Elizabeth discuss experience treating COVID-19 patients

In Lincoln, there are now 49 confirmed COVID-19 cases. At least 14 of those are being treated at CHI Health St. Elizabeth.

Across the country, doctors and nurses are putting their own health at risk, working long hours to fight the coronavirus.

Nurses who work on the front lines in the ICU say the pandemic has been challenging, but taking care of patients in their time of need is why they chose this career.

"This is why I went into nursing," said ICU nurse Mary Guenther. "I want to be there for the patients and the families and I want to learn in this time because we are learning something new everyday."

The hardest part, these nurses say, is that the pandemic can be an isolating experience, for them and for their patients.

"Especially with our new no visitor policy at St. Elizabeth, that's been challenging even for our patients that don't have COVID, because anyone in the ICU, they can't have visitors right now," Guenther said. "If you're really the only person that's going in that room and really taking the time to be with that person, like, what an honor?"

Ally Mahler has been an ICU nurse at St. Elizabeth for five years. She said this is unlike anything she's ever seen before, but she's confident in staff.

"I guess it's almost like an honor that we get the opportunity to use everything we've learned or take all this knowledge I've gained over the last five years and put it to practice, especially with something that's so new," Mahler said.

As far as actually taking care of COVID-19 patients and putting their own lives at risk, these nurses say they aren't scared.

"We have the knowledge and the training to do what it's going to take, so I don't have fear," Mahler said. "These patients are in good hands and I myself feel safe."

CHI Health said across the state, it has the capacity to handle a surge in COVID-19 patients, should that arise, with capability of adding 1,000 more beds to treat patients.

10/11 wants to say thank you to all doctors, nurses, medical staff, anyone who is on the front lines fighting this pandemic. Stay safe. Stay healthy. We appreciate everything you are doing right now.

