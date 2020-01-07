IGA Market Place new owners looking to make changes

A Lincoln grocery store threatened with closure weeks ago remains open tonight and it will stay that way.

It could’ve been devastating for the Air Park neighborhood.

IGA Market Place will change ownership in the next few weeks and those who live in the area are excited to see what’s next.

Tuesday night a representative from the new ownership and neighbors sat down to discuss what’s needed and what changes may be coming to IGA Market Place.

Many people at the meeting called the grocery store a lifeline to the community.

It will change hands on January 13th and its coming with a few potential changes.

Things like the swapping of the restaurant inside the store to something more local and looking at adding features that are lacking in the neighborhood.

“One of the biggest things we would like to see come in is a pharmacy and we are working hard on that,” said Laci Reinke with the new owners. “Some of the suggestions we heard here tonight were a Cost Cutters, a coffee shop, a Juice Stop. We’ll listen to anything.”

Those that live in the area say they are happy to see it stay, many citing the ease and convenience of the store and the variety of products for quick fixes in the hardware section and not just the groceries.

The new ownership says they will be keeping the current staff and will remain open through the changeover, with a grand re-opening on January 18th.

