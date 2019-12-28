Air Park grocery store to stay open

The Air Park community will be keeping its grocery store. According to officials at the store, the IGA Marketplace is now staying open.

The current business owner said it's his understanding that the new owners will continue to operate the grocery store. IGA will officially close at the end of the day on Jan. 12, and will open the next day under new management.

Earlier in the month, 10/11 NOW reported that the store would be forced to close after the property owner put the land up for sale before the business owner could renew the lease. 10/11 NOW reported that the store would be forced to close after the property owner put the land up for sale before the business owner could renew the lease.