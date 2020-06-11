Ice Box opens for summer roller skating

Roller Skating is BACK at the Ice Box on June 8th!

Do you think you’re a star skater? Do you love wheeling around at 100 mph? Or do you just want to spend time with friends and family doing SOMETHING … ANYTHING, come on down to the Ice Box and join the fun.

WHEN: Every Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

WHERE: The Ice Box (1880 Transformation Dr, Lincoln, NE 68501)

HOW MUCH: $5 (including skate rental!)

MAX CAPACITY: 75 skaters at a time

Call the box office at (402) 474-7827 to schedule a birthday party!

**All common surfaces will be routinely disinfected after each day of roller skating.

