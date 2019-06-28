Ice cream shops say today's heat is great for business

We are now officially a week into summer, and with today's temperatures in the upper 90s, it definitely felt like it.

Ivanna Cone says it sees much more business as the temperatures start to rise, and days like to day are some of its busiest. (Source: KOLN)

As people battled the heat, they turned to the only sources of relief they could find. At the Summer Kick-Off concert, people huddled together in masses under what little shade was around.

"Oh my god, it is humid and it is just so hot," said Ariel Sutherland, who is in town from Denver, CO.

Others also wandering around the Railyard said the heat was almost unbearable.

"You can see, here was a line of sweat across my shirt here where my bag was, if that tells you how I feel," said Dylan Martone.

In the Haymarket, lines were nearly out the door of ice cream shops.

"In the summer, I'd say hundreds of people come through these doors on a given day," said Grace Green, assistant manager at Ivanna Cone.

Green says when the temperatures start to rise, Ivanna Cone starts to see more customers.

"It's great for business," Green said. "Not great for me when I want to leave the house, but great for business."

But it's actually when the sun goes down that business really starts to heat up.

"Sometimes during the day it's too hot to leave the house," Green said. "When it cools down a little bit, people come out, enjoy the weather, and come in to enjoy some ice cream."

Ivanna Cone says, if June's heat was any indication, they'll be seeing thousands of hungry customers in line through July and August.

