Icy crash leads to act of kindness

The icy roads are much better but they were bad enough to frustrate even the most patient person.

(Source: KOLN).

On Wednesday night, a Facebook post with thousands of shares highlights a Lincoln teen's honesty in a situation.

The post has more than 7,000 likes and 6,000 shares.

It shows pictures of a Lincoln teen who hit a woman's mailbox and then stopped to say sorry and offer to pay to fix it.

But his good deed doesn't end there.

With roads covered in snow and ice, Owen Sullivan says he hit a mailbox with his truck, taking it out.

"So I write a little note with some money, and then I go up there, and such a nice lady. I handed her the note and money and she said don't take it!” said Sullivan.

Days later, he couldn't get it off of his mind so he brought over cookies.

"Well, their mailbox still isn't right and I still feel bad about the whole thing and so I was with a friend and we were like, we can make cookies, we have time,” said Sullivan.

What he didn't know was it would be caught on security cameras.

Crystal Collins says after her husband told her the teen brought cookies over, she knew she wanted to post on Facebook and try to find his parents so they knew how great their son is.

"It was really, really refreshing, there's a lot of ugly things in this world, and I wanted to share the post especially with his parents,” said Collins.

Now there are hundreds of comments talking about what a great kid he is, and thousands of reactions.

The post was made on Tuesday and by the end of the night, Sullivan's mom saw it for the first time.

"I honestly got teary-eyed, because it was so, it's just nice to know your kids do good things when you're not around,” said Jamy Sullivan.

Collins and her husband say for now, they just have the mailbox bolted up, adding it was actually their plan to replace it this summer, so they're not too concerned about it.