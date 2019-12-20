If the walls could talk

We are learning about the Red Cloud Opera House, which has seen many events through the years, and is a landmark in town.

During a trip to Red Cloud, we visited with Ashley Olson, who is the executive director of the Willa Cather Foundation. We talked with her about the opera house. "This is a special place," Olson said. "It's one of the more ornamental buildings on main street. It was built in 1885 as an opera house, but also had some commercial businesses on the main level. The first floor of the building housed a grocery store, and a hardware store. The second level is the opera house auditorium." Many community functions happened at the opera house, and traveling productions came there via the railroad. It was a bustling and active place in a growing small town.

"The opera house was built not long after Willa Cather and her family moved into Red Cloud, so she would have witnessed the structure going up," Olson said. "She attended productions here regularly. She actually had a part in a production of 'Beauty and the Beast' where she played the role of the Merchant in 1888. She also gave a graduation address from the stage of the opera house in 1890 as a graduate of Red Cloud High School."

The opera house did fall on hard times at one point and closed in 1919. Olson says the upper story was vacant for several years. "The facility was then donated to the Willa Cather Foundation in the 1990's, and Foundation started making plans to restore the space. The restoration was completed in 2003," Olson said. "Like anything else that happens here at the Foundation, we were just so fortunate to receive an outpouring of support from Cather enthusiasts across the country, and generous foundations in Nebraska who really saw this as a treasure that needed to be preserved." The opera house is mentioned in quite a bit of Cather's fiction, and so now it's one more spot in Red Cloud where you can encounter the author and also just enjoy the beauty of a renovated 1880's building.