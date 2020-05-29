"I'm scared for myself and my family," Employees raise concerns about conditions at Regional Center

Employees at the Lincoln Regional Center told 10/11 NOW they no longer feel safe going to work because they believe the pandemic isn't being taken seriously.

The employees said not everyone is being provided, or wearing masks, they said employees are still floating between buildings and they're worried both patients and staff have been exposed to the coronavirus.

Both employees 10/11 NOW spoke to asked to remain anonymous, but said the community needed to know what's going on.

"I have a family," One employee said. "I have a job I enjoy going to and making a difference, but I'm scared for myself and my family."

That employee, and a statement from DHHS said there are currently four staff and one patient with the virus. More than 175 staff members have been tested, many of the results are still pending.

But despite the cases, the employees said not everyone is being provided medical-grade masks.

"Some people are still wearing masks made of tablecloths," a second employee said.

Those who do have masks, aren't always wearing them.

"I've seen employees who don't work with patients not wear any protective gear, I've seen people in positions who do work with patients not wear masks."

When asked about the PPE concerns, Dannett Smith, CEO of DHHS said there is enough PPE. She said there are plenty of masks and gowns to go around.

Another big concern is whether or not patients and staff were exposed to COVID-19 after a patient who was negative for the virus was transported at the same time as the patient who was positive.

"That was a really terrible move," one employee said.

Smith said this didn't happen.

"During that transport both patients were transported separately and there was no interaction," Smith said.

The employees told 10/11 NOW there are also still staff members who work in all different buildings during the day, including the COVID-19 unit.

"Between patient contact and other employees not having protective gear, I do feel I'm at risk," an employee said.

Smith said this is an area they're actively working on.

The employees also said at the beginning of the crisis, a nurse took their temperatures at the door. But now, the employee writes it down themselves after checking their own temperature.

"There's no accountability, no responsibility," the employee said.

The employee also said at times they've been out of hand sanitizer and soap.

Both said they enjoy going to work, they know their patients need them, but these conditions need to improve.

"This is only the beginning," an employee said. "I hope by saying something it will make a difference."

Full statement from DHHS:

Every DHHS 24-hour facility has a pandemic plan for detecting and containing COVID-19 while maintaining continuity of operations. Last week, the Lincoln Regional Center (LRC) was notified that a staff member tested positive for COVID-19. The teammate in question had no direct contact with patients and was not symptomatic upon arrival to work based on routine facility screening by LRC medical professionals.

LRC’s pandemic plan calls for employees to wear masks, which are provided, and other personal protective equipment as appropriate. Upon arrival to the LRC campus, all staff complete a symptom screening assessment, have their temperatures taken, and are provided with education and safety materials. LRC staff have also been in communication with families and guardians and with DHHS leadership. Patient temperatures are now taken three times a day by the LRC staff.

Through contact tracing with the local health department, staff deemed to have been at risk for exposure have been directed to self-quarantine. We have reached out to all staff who were not on duty when this issue was identified, including on-call and agency staff. Testing at LRC began taking place last week. On Sunday, 12 patients and six staff members were tested. An additional 175 tests were done at LRC yesterday [May 28] with the assistance of the National Guard. An additional three (3) teammates and one (1) patient (who was already isolated due to exhibiting potential symptoms) have tested positive for COVID-19 since the first teammate’s case was identified. Additional staff members and patients will be tested with the assistance of the Guard next week. Staff who choose to quarantine away from a high-risk household member have been offered offsite accommodations through the Nebraska Accommodation Project (NAP). Leadership will be guided by DHHS Epidemiology staff, the Lincoln/Lancaster Department of Health, and LRC’s on-site medical professionals as decisions on return-to-work status will be made.

Spaces have been identified and prepared for potential quarantine or isolation areas for patients in the event that they are needed. We believe that these measures are identifying potential exposures and mitigating the spread of COVID-19.

LRC staff have also been constant contact with the DHHS Epidemiology staff and the Lincoln/Lancaster County Health Department. Executive leadership has been on site since last week to ensure proper notification to staff, patients, and family members.

We will continue to enact our plan and screen, isolate and quarantine patients and teammates as determined necessary for health and safety as this is a top priority. We are grateful that our LRC teammates and executive leadership have been very responsive to these challenging and uncertain times and remind our teammates that the EAP program is also available for them.

