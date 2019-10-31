Agent: "Please stop contacting me." Imperial Mall online auction result unknown

The fate of the former Imperial Mall in Hastings is still unknown, even after the deadline for bidding in an on-line auction for the property passed Wednesday.

The mall formally closed in May and the property was put up for a three-day on-line auction this week by the Ten-X commercial real estate website.

A message on the Ten-X website Thursday morning indicated that the auction had closed and that the property was in escrow. The message went on to say that once the escrow closed, auction details would be made available upon request.

Ten-X had listed the mall property at an opening bid amount of $100,000. A Hastings city official told Local4 that on Wednesday, the bidding had reached $300,000.

Steven Silverman, an agent with the Michigan-based Friedman real estate company, had promoted the Ten-X auction earlier in October. Local4 made repeated attempts this week to contact Silverman in order to learn the results of the auction. Thursday morning Silverman sent an email message with this reply to our requests: "Please stop contacting me. I have no further comment on this matter."

Hastings Mayor Corey Stutte said the city has also made inquiries about the auction and confirmed to Local4 that they had received no response. Stutte also said, "...we are certainly disappointed in their lack of response."

This is a developing story.


