Imperial cars, homes slammed with fall hail storm

Folks in Imperial and the surrounding areas were some of the first to see severely damaging hail in a September 11th severe storm as it made its way across Nebraska from the west around 6:15 p.m. local time.

People in Imperial saying the north side of town getting hit particularly hard with hail. Houses have broken windows and holes in siding. And many cars damaged with windows smashed out.

The storm extending like a long finger through the entire state, with rain north from the southern-most western corner of Nebraska, and extending to and through South Dakota. Affecting the panhandle, and slowly moving east leaving accumulating rain across much of northern Nebraska.

Meteorologists saying the day Thursday, cooler. Also, dry for several days after this storm moves through.

