Incorporating fresh produce into your meals

This Sunday, Bryan Health with be partnering with The Farmers Market at College View by offering free cooking demonstration to the public.

The demonstrations will be run by Bryan Health’s Executive Chef Nazim Khan and will show off ways you can incorporate fresh produce into your meals.

“You can incorporate any fresh produce into a meal. It can be your breakfast, lunch, and dinner.”

The demonstrations start at around 10:30 a.m. on the last Sunday of every month and will go until October.