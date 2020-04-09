Increased testing capacity at CHI Health drive-thru clinic

On Thursday CHI Health St. Elizabeth in Lincoln received a shipment of 1,500 COVID-19 testing kits, increasing the capacity at its drive-thru site located at Lincoln North Star High School.

With this inventory increase, CHI Health now has the ability to test 40-50 people a day at the drive-thru site and can now offer the testing to more members of the community. A physician order and appointment is still required in order to be tested. The site will continue to prioritize tests for first-responders, health care workers and other high-risk individuals.

“Testing more people in our community will only improve our efforts to flatten the curve in Lincoln and Lancaster County,” said Derek Vance, President of CHI Health St. Elizabeth and CHI Health Nebraska Heart. “With the ability to send these tests to our in-house lab in Omaha, we can provide results in 28-48 hours.”

CHI Health started its drive-thru clinic in collaboration with the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department with the goal of providing more testing to the community. Operation continues daily from 2-6 p.m. These hours may be adjusted over the weekend in the observance of Easter.