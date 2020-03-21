Increased testing finds new COVID-19 cases in Douglas County

Multiple new positive tests of the novel coronavirus have been located in Douglas County as testing for COVID-19 ramps up in the community.

Six additional cases, a mix of men and women, were confirmed Saturday, with three of them travel-related and three who are contacts of a positive case. Additional cases remain under investigation. The total number of confirmed cases in Douglas County is 34.

“We anticipated that increased testing would uncover more cases of COVID-19,” Health Director Dr. Adi Pour said. “That has proven to be the case. All are experiencing mild symptoms and are self-isolating while recovering at home.”

Two travel-related cases - a man in his 30s and a man in his 60s - were confirmed as COVID-19 positive late Friday with further investigation conducted Saturday, March 21.

The Health Department is advising that with the development of community spread in Douglas County, precautions to avoid becoming infected with COVID-19 need to be taken everywhere, not just in locations previously listed as having the potential for exposure.

However, DCHD also feels it is important to note that many people who are sick have mild symptoms or no symptoms at all. The CDC reports that four out of five people who have become ill acquired the disease from someone who didn’t know they had it. That means there are likely many more people in the community who are infected with COVID-19 than have been reported.

