Indecent exposure suspect arrested after additional victim saw news coverage

Lincoln Police arrested Daniel Sears, 37, for indecent exposure after officers determined he was a danger to the public.

Sears was most recently cited for indecent exposure for an incident that occurred on April 6. Police said another victim came forward after seeing the news coverage on April 7 to report an incident from May 26, 2019.

The victim said she was on Roose Street, just northeast of 56th and Van Dorn, when she saw a man near the garage of her apartment complex. The woman was about to enter the complex when the man exposed himself to her.

When the victim came forward, officers showed her surveillance video of Sears. The victim said it was without a doubt the same man that exposed himself to her in May of 2019.

Officers arrested Sears at his Lincoln home. Police said they arrested Sears rather than citing him because this was not an isolated incident and part of an ongoing issue.

Sears was previously cited for indecent exposures on March 7, March 8, and April 6.