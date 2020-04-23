Indecent exposure suspect arrested after victim sees news coverage

Daniel Sears, 37, was arrested for indecent exposure after Lincoln Police said they determined he was a danger to the public.

Sears was most recently cited for indecent exposure on April 6. Police said another victim saw the news coverage that ran on April 7 and came forward about an incident on May 26, 2019.

The victim reported she was on Roose Street, just northeast of 56th and Van Dorn, when she saw a man near the garage at her apartment complex. The woman was about to enter the complex when she said the man exposed himself to her.

After the victim came forward to police, she was shown video footage of Sears and told police it was without a doubt the same person.

Officers arrested Sear at his Lincoln home. Police said they arrested Sears rather than citing him because the case was not an isolated incident and was part of an ongoing issue.

Sears was previously cited to indecent exposures on March 7, March 8, and April 6.