Lincoln East High School student injured in acting competition

A Lincoln East High School student was taken to the hospital after an accident at an acting competition. The incident occurred at North Platte High School at around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.

According to North Platte High School Activities Director Jordan Cudney, a female student was carrying a male student during a scene at District One Act plays when they both fell several feet off the stage.

Cudney said the stage was clearly marked with glow tape, but it was just a misstep that caused them to fall.

The male student was taken to the hospital in North Platte and then transported to the hospital in Kearney.

Cudney said the male student is alert and stable, and is able to move. The female student was checked out at the scene, but is okay.

The competition is going on as scheduled.