Inmate assaulted, others treated for K2 use at Nebraska State Penitentiary

Inmates in a housing unit at the Nebraska State Penitentiary are being closely watched after a few different incidents involving multiple inmates.

A press release from the Department of Corrections said an inmate was assaulted by several inmates in his cell resulting in serious injuries including a fractured jaw. He went to the hospital.

Then in an unrelated incident, 11 other inmates in the same unit were treated by medical staff at the prison for being under the influence of K2, or synthetic marijuana.

Both incidents are under investigation.

The rest of the Nebraska State Penitentiary is operating normally.