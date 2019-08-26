Inmate death at TSCI

An inmate died at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution on Monday. 88-year-old Douglas Peverill (#37480) died at 11:25 a.m. at the TSCI. His sentence began on November 14, 1986. Peverill was serving a life sentence for first degree murder and manslaughter out of Sarpy County.

While the cause of death has not been determined, Peverill was being treated for a medical condition. As is the case whenever an inmate dies in the custody of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, a grand jury will conduct an investigation.