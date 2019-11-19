Inmate death at the Nebraska State Penitentiary

An inmate died at the Nebraska State Penitentiary on Monday. 57-year-old Amos Loyd (#64687) died shortly before 5:00 p.m. at the State Penitentiary on Nov.18. Loyd’s sentence began on Aug. 31, 2006. He was serving a 20-to-30-year sentence for robbery out of Douglas County.

While the cause of death has not been determined, Loyd was being treated for a medical condition. As is the case whenever an inmate dies in the custody of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, a grand jury will conduct an investigation.