Inmate dies at hospital after sustaining injuries from another inmate

Anthony Davis (#80194), age 40, died at approximately 7:00 p.m. on September 28, 2019 at Bryan Medical Center-West in Lincoln. He had been hospitalized since September 16. Davis was being treated for injuries resulting from an assault by another inmate. That inmate is not being identified while the investigation into that incident continues.

Davis, an inmate at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution, began his sentence on May 6, 2014. He received a life sentence for three counts of first degree murder and three counts of using a weapon to commit a felony. Davis was convicted in Douglas County.

The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating the death. As is the case whenever an inmate dies in the custody of the Department of Correctional Services, a grand jury will also conduct an investigation.