Inmate dies at hospital, cause of death not yet determined

An inmate serving 35-57 years in prison died at a hospital on Tuesday morning. A cause of death has not been determined.

Gage Capone, 57, died shortly around 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday at Bryan Medical Center -West in Lincoln, according to a release from the Nebraska Department of Corrections.

Capone was assigned to the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution.

Capone’s sentence began February 10, 2017. He was serving 35– to 57- years after being convicted in Lancaster County of making terroristic threats.

He was sentenced as a habitual criminal.

The cause of death has not been determined, and a grand jury will conduct an investigation.

Capone was also charged with arson in connection to a fire and disturbance at the Diagnostic and Evaluation Center in April 2017.