Inmate escapes from community correctional facility in Lincoln

Authorities have been notified about an inmate who walked away from the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln on Sunday.

Viet Tran was not in the facility during the evening count, according to the Nebraska Department of Corrections.

The electronic monitoring device he had been wearing was found in the area of SW 27th Street and Van Dorn in Lincoln.

Tran began serving his sentence on April 12, 2012. He is serving a sentence of 13- to 26-years for multiple convictions out of Lancaster County that include unauthorized use of a financial transaction device, drug charges, theft by deception and disturbing the peace. He has a parole hearing scheduled for December 1, 2020.

Tran is a 41-year old Asian man, 5’4”, 190 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to contact local authorities or the Nebraska State Patrol.