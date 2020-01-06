Inmate missing from Lincoln prison

Authorities have been notified about an inmate missing from the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln (CCC-L). Anthony Durand #210293 was given permission to leave the facility today in order to seek employment. Police were notified when he did not return by 5:00 p.m. Durand managed to remove the electronic monitoring device he was wearing.

CCC-L is one of two community custody facilities operated by NDCS. Community custody is the lowest custody level and the least restrictive facility. Inmates are allowed to participate in work opportunities, attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.

Durand started serving his sentence on September 18, 2019. He received a three year sentence for charges out of Douglas County including possession of methamphetamine, theft by unlawful taking and operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest.

Durand is a 22-year old black man, 6’ 1”, 180 lbs., with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with knowledge of Durand’s whereabouts is asked to contact local authorities or the Nebraska State Patrol.