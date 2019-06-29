Inmate missing from community correctional facility

Authorities have been notified about an inmate missing from the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln . Anthony Mattison #84578 left the facility shortly after 6:00 a.m. on June 29, 2019.

CCC-L is one of two community custody facilities operated by NDCS. Community custody is the lowest custody level and the least restrictive facility. Inmates are allowed to participate in work opportunities, attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.

Mattison is serving a six- to- 11 year sentence for theft by receiving stolen property out of Platte County. His tentative release date is February of 2025. A parole hearing has been set for March of 2020. Mattison is a 30-year old white male, 6 feet tall, 175 lbs., with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with knowledge of Mattison’s whereabouts is asked to contact local authorities or the Nebraska State Patrol.