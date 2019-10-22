Inmate missing from community correctional facility

Authorities have been notified about an inmate missing from the Community Corrections Center-Omaha. Charles Castillo-Hernandez (#84715) took off running from the facility around 6:30 p.m. on October 21, 2019. Staff continued to pursue him until he jumped a fence near the perimeter of CCCO. Omaha police responded immediately to the facility and searched the area, but were not able to locate Castillo-Hernandez. At some point, he managed to remove the electronic monitoring device he was wearing.

CCC-O is one of two community custody facilities operated by NDCS. Community custody is the lowest custody level and the least restrictive facility. Inmates are allowed to participate in work opportunities, attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.

Castillo-Hernandez is serving a five to nine year sentence out of Sarpy County for use of a firearm to commit a felony. His sentence started on October 17, 2016. He is eligible for parole on July 19, 2020.

Castillo-Hernandez is a 21-year old Hispanic male, 5’10”, 160 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with knowledge of Castillo-Hernandez’ whereabouts is asked to contact local authorities or the Nebraska State Patrol.