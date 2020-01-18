Inmate missing from community correctional facility

Authorities have been notified about an inmate missing from the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln. Jamie Bear (#210013) left the facility during the morning of January 17, 2020 for his full-time job, but did not return to the facility, as scheduled, in the afternoon.

Bear started serving his sentence on August 6, 2019. He is serving a two year sentence for charges out of Madison County that include possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), unauthorized use of a propelled vehicle and obstruction of an officer. He has a tentative release date of April 28, 2020.

Bear is a 34 year old white man, 5’10”, 200 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

CCC-L is one of two community custody facilities operated by NDCS. Community custody is the lowest custody level and the least restrictive facility. Inmates are allowed to participate in work opportunities, attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.

Anyone with knowledge of Bear’s whereabouts is asked to contact local authorities or the Nebraska State Patrol.