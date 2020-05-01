Inmate missing from community correctional facility

Authorities have been notified about an inmate missing from the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln. Allen Webster (#210752) was discovered missing shortly after count was conducted at the facility this morning.

Webster started serving a two-year sentence on December 5, 2019 for possession of a controlled substance out of Douglas County. He has a tentative release date of July 11, 2020.

Webster is a 40-year old man, 5’8”, 183 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to contact local authorities or the Nebraska State Patrol.

CCC-L is one of two community custody facilities operated by NDCS. Community custody is the lowest custody level and the least restrictive facility. Inmates are allowed to participate in work opportunities, attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.