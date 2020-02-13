Inmate missing from community corrections facility in Omaha

An inmate is reportedly missing from the Community Corrections Center-Omaha (CCC-O).

Dustin Lankster removed the electronic monitoring device he was wearing, around 1:00 p.m. this afternoon. At the time, he was out on a pass that allowed him to seek employment. The device was recovered close to a bus stop at 30th and Taylor in Omaha.

Lankster started serving his sentence on December 1, 2015. He is serving a sentence of 10 years and eight months to 16 years for charges out of Lancaster, Lincoln and Douglas counties that include: possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, criminal mischief and multiple felony theft charges.

His tentative release date is December 29, 2022. He has a parole hearing scheduled in April, with a parole eligibility date of April 14, 2020.

Lankster is a 38-year old white man, 6’, 240 pounds with brown hair. He has one brown eye and one blue eye.

Anyone with knowledge of Lankster’s whereabouts is asked to contact local authorities or the Nebraska State Patrol.

CCC-O is one of two community custody facilities operated by NDCS. Community custody is the lowest custody level and the least restrictive facility. Inmates are allowed to participate in work opportunities, attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.