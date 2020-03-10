Inmate on 48-hour furlough dies at hospital

An inmate from the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln who was on a pre-approved furlough died at a hospital in Lincoln on Monday.

At the time of his death, Bao Nguyen, 37, was on a pre-approved 48-hour furlough to an immediate family member’s home.

He began his sentence on September 20, 2017, according to NDCS. He was serving seven years on charges out of Lancaster County that included leaving the scene of an accident, operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest and possession of a controlled substance.

The cause of death yet to be determined. As is the case whenever an inmate dies in the custody of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, a grand jury will conduct an investigation.