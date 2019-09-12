Inmate serving time for first-degree murder found dead

A 55-year-old inmate serving time for first-degree murder was found dead at the Lincoln Diagnostic and Evaluation Center.

Donald Waldner, age 55, died around 10 p.m. on September 1 at the Diagnostic and Evaluation Center (DEC), according to NDCS.

His sentence began on September 17, 1990. Waldner was serving a life sentence for two counts of first-degree murder out of Colfax County.

While the cause of death has not been determined, Waldner was being treated for a medical condition.

As is the case whenever an inmate dies in the custody of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, a grand jury will conduct an investigation.