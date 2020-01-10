Inmate who left Lincoln community corrections center arrested in Omaha

An inmate who left the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln the evening of January 8, 2020 has been arrested by the Omaha Police Department.

Richard Reynolds (#86969) was taken into custody just after 11:00 p.m. on January 9, 2020 in the area of 34th and Sprague Street. He left CCC-L Wednesday evening after removing the electronic monitoring device on his ankle.

CCC-L is one of two community custody facilities operated by NDCS. Community custody is the lowest custody level and the least restrictive facility. Inmates are allowed to participate in work opportunities, attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.

Reynolds started serving his sentence on December 28, 2017. He is serving a six- to 10-year sentence for charges out of Adams County including weapons, domestic assault and assault on an officer.