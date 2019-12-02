UNL Innovation Studio matching makers with clients through website

Innovation Studio on the University of Nebraska’s Innovation Campus gives students and people in Lincoln a place to create but now a new feature will allow those creating to reach new clients and make a little extra money just in time for the holidays.

The “Request a Maker” program was a natural next step for the Innovation Studio, as the past four years has built up a need and a demand for the service.

Now with a simple online form makers can review and accept project requests from Nebraska and beyond.

Quinn McFadden has been creating in Innovation Studio for the past six months, as a senior he says the portal will help him build a client base and portfolio faster.

“We can instantly connect with a client who has something in mind,” said McFadden.

He and other makers will be able to earn money from the program.

Innovation Studio is mainly privately funded with many of the materials provided for makers free of charge.

“You can promote all your stuff as much as you want but really when you start off its just family and friends that buy your stuff,” said McFadden. “This has helped me out really expand my making and helped me find clients instead of hunting for maker fairs and stuff like that.”

The items you could request through the portal are pretty endless from pottery, to wood working, to anything you could ever wanted 3D printed.

“They’ll take on that request and not only are they making something for somebody but they’re increasing their skills and becoming better makers,” said Jerry Reif the studio manager.

In 2020 the shop is also set to expand order options with hundreds of thousands of dollars of metalworking materials being installed right now for use early next year.

“It’s a great opportunity for people who maybe don’t necessarily want to start their own business doing this kind of thing but wanna make a little extra money for the holidays or any other time of the year,” said Reif.

