Innovation Studio making tables to help flood victims

The Nebraska Innovation Studio is making tables to help flood victims recover from the flooding this spring. The program is called 'Nebraska Strong Project'.

People are making tables to help flood victims from last spring.

Nebraska's associate AD for capital planning and construction John Ingram said talks of helping flood victims started at the dinner table.

"We were just talking and trying to figure out how we can help flood victims," he said.

Ingram got most of his supplies from either old homes, dating back to the 1900's, and dead ash trees affected by EAB.

"The wood for these tables was from a project for Habitat for Humanity in Omaha," he said.

Ryan Neimeyer, who has worked at the studio for over a year, wants to get more involved with the program.

Neimeyer said, "I think the tables out front are pretty cool. It would be nice to make one."

Ingram said this project will go on until he is able to help all the victims possible.