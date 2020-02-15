Inspire Girls event hopes to become annual tradition

Figuring out what's next for school or a job can be difficult for anybody.

One local group is hoping to help empower girls as they grow and make those life decisions.

Figuring out what's next for school or a job can be difficult for anybody. One local group is hoping to help empower girls as they grow and make those life decisions.

Inspire is annual awards ceremony in Lincoln that recognizes women leaders and the impact they are making on the community.

However, organizers also wanted to branch out and reach those who are younger.

Hundreds of girls spent their day at the Nebraska Innovation Campus for Inspire Girls.

There were vendor booths, hands-on activities and seminars.

The popular areas were the drunk goggles with LSO and a DJ.

The event was free and divided into different focus areas such as education, careers, life skills, nonprofits and fun.

Organizers say this event helps provide information about opportunities for girls and women that they might not know about.

"There are so many ways to empower and encourage girls and boys at such a young age. There's nothing that can limit them. There's all kinds of great opportunities, just plug in, learn more and get excited,” said Event Coordinator Deanna Walz.

There were also a variety of career booths including Wayne State College and the National Guard.

Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird is an Inspire Award recipient. She kicked off Saturday’s event.

Organizers hope that this is going to be an annual opportunity.

