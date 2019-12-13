Insulin pump stolen at Lincoln dog park

A Lincoln family is still searching for a critical medical device after thieves smashed their car window at a Lincoln Dog Park. Traci Penfield and her daughter Isabelle had only been at the park near 27th and Highway 2 about 20 minutes.

"Playing with the dogs, real close to the gate," Traci said. "Making the rounds, and constantly watching everything.

They went to the park often, but they couldn't have anticipated what happened to their car. The driver's side window was completely smashed. They were one of several people affected. Backpacks and purses stolen, but for the Penfield's it was much worse.

"My daughters fanny pack that consisted of her insulin and medical supplies was missing," said Traci.

The pump works with a device that is attached to Isabelle. The device controls how much insulin she receives. Without it, she's in serious trouble.

"It's worth several hundred dollars," Traci said. "It's not something you can get locally, it has to be reordered shipped out."

Without her insulin pump, Isabelle doesn't know how much insulin she needs to take. Traci posted about the event on Facebook and multiple people reached out to help. Luckily Isabelle had an emergency kit.

"Right away I got an outpouring of support from many people that offered..." said Traci. "Saying they also had diabetes, they had insulin, supplies... Heartwarming, endearing and renewed a lot of hope for people in Lincoln."

Traci said while she's never felt in danger at this park before, she's definitely going to be more cautious next time. As for her windshield, she said that's about $300 in damage.