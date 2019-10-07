Insurance listening sessions being held across Nebraska

The Nebraska Department of Insurance will be holding listening sessions around the state over the next month.

Bruce Ramge, director of insurance, encourages people to attend and ask questions.

"Department staff will cover a range of topics including forthcoming changes in health insurance for 2020, newly available plans, rates and ways Nebraskans can appeal health claim denials," said Ramge.

During the first week, the department made their way out to western Nebraska. In week two, the focus will be on central and southeast Nebraska.

Listening Session Dates

Monday, October 7

- from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Kearney Public Library in Kearney

- from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Grand Island Public Library in Grand Island

Thursday, October 10

- from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Holiday Inn & Suites in Nebraska City

Friday, October 18

- from noon to 2 p.m. at Willa Cather Branch Omaha Public Library in Omaha

Thursday, October 24

- from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Victor E. Anderson Branch Library in Lincoln

Thursday, October 31

- from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Divots Conference Center in Norfolk

Friday, November 1

- from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Columbus Public Library in Columbus