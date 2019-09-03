Intercity bus route in the works between Omaha, Lincoln

A bus route between the Omaha and Lincoln metros could be in the works. But first NDOT needs to figure out whether there's a need for that service.

"We've never had the possibility of an intercity bus but I think our experience demonstrates there is a possibility there," John Prauner, an employee at Hudl said.

Every other day, Prauner switches from his company’s office in Lincoln to their other location in Omaha.

Right now, he and other employees are a part of a vanpool to take them back and forth. The 15 employees started this back in 2017, taking people from their homes in Omaha to their Lincoln office and back again.

"It's great now to have the vanpool just to be able to read or relax or put on some headphones when I want to, and just not have the monotony of driving," Prauner said. "And of course, the money savings is great, too."

Kari Ruse, the NDOT transit manager, says vanpools are great, but they only meet a limited need.

"The larger intercity bus route would meet more traditional needs," Ruse said. "And also again meet the needs of the general public for medical transportation, education, entertainment etcetera."

NDOT is working with stakeholders like MAPA and Metro Transit to work out logistics of who would run the buses and where the pick-up and drop off locations would be.

But first, they need to figure out whether people will use it.

"We currently do have several providers that provide intercity bus service between Lincoln and Omaha," Ruse said. "It's fairly limited. So we want to determine if there is more of a need."

There are a series of Nebraska Public Transit public meetings set for this week: