UPDATE: Early morning accident claims one life near Wood River exit

UPDATE: Friday 4:45 pm

State troopers and Wood River Fire and Rescue workers were on the scene of a fatal accident Friday morning at the east-bound exit ramp of Wood River interchange. (Source: KSNB)

One person died early Friday morning while trying to exit Interstate 80 near Wood River.

The state patrol was called to the scene at 9:20 Friday morning. The crash appeared to have happened during the overnight hours Friday.

A Ford Explorer was discovered in the south ditch near the east-bound exit ramp at the Wood River interchange.

One person was found dead inside the vehicle. There were no other people in the car.

The patrol said the driver apparently tried to exit from the east-bound lanes when it rolled and ended up on its top.

A state trooper told a Local4 reporter on the scene that the victim was believed to be from out of state. As of late Friday afternoon, the patrol had not released the victim's name.

