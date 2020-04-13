Intoxicated man arrested for assaulting Lincoln Police officer

Lincoln Police said a 32-year-old man was arrested for felony third degree assault on a police officer and two misdemeanors after an assault on Sunday night.

Officers were called to a domestic disturbance near 45th Street and Gertie Avenue around 11:30 p.m. Sunday.

Police said Ernest Webb was intoxicated and attempting to get into the victim’s home. Webb was known to the victim.

When officers arrived on scene, Webb yelled “I’ll blow your brains out” and “I kill cops for a living.”

Because of Webb’s level of intoxication, and the danger he posed to others, officers decided to take Webb into protective custody.

As officers tried to take Webb into custody, he grabbed at officers’ uniforms and ripped his arms away. Police reported it took five officers to get Webb in handcuffs.

As the officers were placing Webb in a police cruise, he kicked an officer in the knee. The officer was able to finish her shift and is monitoring her injury.