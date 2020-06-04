Investigators recover firearm stolen in Lincoln 28-years ago

Investigators with the Gage County Sheriff's Office recently found a firearm reportedly stolen in Lincoln nearly 30-years ago.

On October 23, 1992 around 8 a.m., officers went to A & A Pawn which was located on West O Street at the time, where they found that several guns had been stolen.

Investigators 28-years ago reported that a total of nine firearms were stolen and they believed the suspects had kicked in the door.

Wednesday of this week, the Gage County Sheriff's Office worked with the Lincoln Police Department and contacted the owner of a 38-caliber Rossi handgun that had been reported stolen in that burglary in 1992.

Investigators said that it's interesting how this firearm remained in circulation for 28-years.

LPD said they are going to look into the statute of limitations but the person arrested for having the firearm is too young to have been a suspect in the 1992 burglary.