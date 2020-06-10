Iowa State Fair announces cancellation

The Iowa State Fair posted on their Facebook saying that this year's fair has been canceled.

The post reads, "We’re heartbroken to say we won’t be able to come together to celebrate the year’s best in agriculture, industry, entertainment, and achievement at the Iowa State Fair."

The cancelation is due to the pandemic and an ongoing effort to keep people safe, according to the post.

The post signed off saying, "So while our grounds will remain quiet, nothing can shut down the spirit of the Iowa State Fair. Some of those traditions might have to be brought closer to home or we might have to make memories in new ways. And while this isn’t the Fair we were planning to have in 2020, we’ll ride this experience together. Until next year, keep growing, showing, and doing your Blue Ribbon best. Because one thing we’ve learned is that it only gets better from here. Fairwell for now, and we’ll see you August 12-22, 2021. "

More information is available on their website.