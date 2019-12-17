Iowa man killed in crash on icy Nebraska road

Authorities say an Iowa man was killed when the pickup truck he was riding in went out of control on an icy highway in eastern Nebraska.

Authorities say Jose Rodas died Friday after the pickup collided with an oncoming sport utility vehicle on Highway 77, about 1.75 miles north of Mead.

Rodas lived in Sioux City, Iowa. The pickup driver, Nicolas Leon, of Sergeant Bluff, Iowa, was taken to a Wahoo hospital. Another passenger, Anevol Hernandez, of Sioux City, Iowa, was treated for minor injuries.

The SUV driver was identified as Kristen Kusik, of Lincoln. Kusik was taken to an Omaha hospital.

