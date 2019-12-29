Iowa man reunites with dog stolen years ago, found in Lincoln

An Iowa man tells 10/11 NOW, he never thought having his dog stolen years ago would lead him here to Lincoln.

The dog, Kissey, was only about six months old when he was stolen from his owner's backyard back in 2017.

Now, Kissey the husky mix is back in Sioux City with his owner Angel, after being apart for nearly three years.

"I thought I lost him forever you know, like Kissey, I thought I lost him forever,” said Angel Escobar.

It was December 23rd of this year when Escobar got the call, his dog had been found.

"I was so excited, I was at work and I started screaming I was really happy,” said Escobar.

But he got a surprise when asking if he could drive down the street to pick Kissey up.

"[They said] no bud, we're Lincoln, Nebraska. I'm like what?” said Escobar.

The two-hour drive was nothing compared to the two years spent apart.

A photo shows the reunion on Christmas Eve, all thanks to Kissey’s microchip.

Something Angel says he is grateful he had.

10/11 NOW spoke with people at dog parks here in Lincoln who all microchip their dogs and say it’s situations like Escobar's that show just how important they are.

"I just thought it was a great idea. It doesn't hurt them, and it goes right under their skin,” said dog owner, Michelle Koszewski.

Escobar says that's the best decision he's made and helped him bring his best friend home in time for Christmas.

"It works! You know I was like when I first did it, I wasn't even like oh, why would I need it? Now I know it is needed,” said Escobar.

Angel says he encourages all pet owners to microchip their pets because you never know if they will get stolen or lost. And that way, there is a better chance you will be reunited with your animal.